Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #590, January 30

Solve today's Wordle (opens in new tab) in a flash—just scroll or click down to the answer and keep your win streak safe. Prefer a hint first? Not a problem. You'll find general tips as well as a fresh clue for the January 30 (590) Wordle just below.

One yellow. Then one green. Then… the full answer, as if my fingers somehow had a private line back to Wordle HQ and hadn't bothered to tell me about it. I'm taking this easy start as a sign today—maybe even the whole week—is going to be filled with good luck.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, January 30

Today's answer means to really want something specific to a passionate, and perhaps even irresponsible or unsafe degree. Pregnant women may _____ unusual food combinations. There are two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 590 answer?

Start the week off with a Wordle win. The answer to the January 30 (590) Wordle is CRAVE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 29: FISHY

FISHY January 28: FLIRT

FLIRT January 27: WORRY

WORRY January 26: BEEFY

BEEFY January 25: MAIZE

MAIZE January 24: COUNT

COUNT January 23: ELUDE

ELUDE January 22: MATEY

MATEY January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.