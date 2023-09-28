Today's Wordle hint and answer #831: Thursday, September 28

Save your Wordle win streak with our fresh daily hint, designed to point you in the right direction without completely giving the game away. Although if you'd like to have the game given away you're in luck, because the answer to the September 28 (831) Wordle is right here and ready to go.

Finding two greens early on should feel like a spot of good luck—it was just a shame they were surrounded by greys. And more greys. And even more greys. Today's Wordle was less a case of finding the right word, and more about cobbling something together using the only letters I had left. Here's hoping tomorrow's game doesn't cause as much trouble.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, September 28

There are a few different meanings that could apply to today's word. In some contexts this is the word used to describe someone trying to help someone improve their skills, usually—but not always—in sports. But it can also refer to the cheapest class of seats on a plane or train too.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #831 Wordle answer?

Here, you might need this. The answer to the September 28 (831) Wordle is COACH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

September 27: SMILE

SMILE September 26: LOYAL

LOYAL September 25: ROCKY

ROCKY September 24: RIGHT

RIGHT September 23: CAROL

CAROL September 22: BRUSH

BRUSH September 21: STONE

STONE September 20: SNARE

SNARE September 19: CLOSE

CLOSE September 18: FRANK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.