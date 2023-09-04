Today's Wordle hint and answer #807: Monday, September 4

Start your Wordle week with a win—and then enjoy the same satisfying feeling every day after that too. You'll find everything from general tips to crafted clues for today's game just below, and if you need it the answer to the September 4 (807) puzzle is only a click away.

As starts go, there's not much that's quite as soul-crushing as only finding a single yellow in two attempts. The good news is that by the third go, using that yellow and as many unique unused letters as I could scrape together, I turned my game around in an instant, and today's Wordle answer soon turned up.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, September 4

If you're feeling a little dizzy, a bit light-headed or unsteady on your feet, you could be described using today's answer. You don't have to have been spinning around, drunk, or ill either—being so happy you could skip down the street counts too.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #807 Wordle answer?

Don't worry, you've got this. The answer to the September 4 (807) Wordle is GIDDY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 3: AWAIT

AWAIT September 2: ONION

ONION September 1: SPACE

SPACE August 31: BRIDE

BRIDE August 30: AUDIO

AUDIO August 29: CAPER

CAPER August 28: WRITE

WRITE August 27: PEACE

PEACE August 26: CHOIR

CHOIR August 25: OCEAN

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.