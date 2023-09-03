Today's Wordle hint and answer #806: Sunday, September 3

Keep your Wordle win streak heading in the right direction with our helpful collection of hints and tips. Whether you skip straight to the best bit with today's answer, or find a little guidance with our clue for the September 3 (806) game, you'll find everything you need right here.

I had a nice and easy puzzle today, my first two goes leaving me with nowhere to go other than today's Wordle answer. The game itself may not have taken all that long to clear, but I know I'll spend the rest of the day thinking about that win.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, September 3

If an exciting—or terrible—event is in store for someone, they could be said to _____ this upcoming celebration/incident, to anticipate or expect it.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #806 Wordle answer?

And here's your second win of the weekend. The answer to the September 3 (806) Wordle is AWAIT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 2: ONION

ONION September 1: SPACE

SPACE August 31: BRIDE

BRIDE August 30: AUDIO

AUDIO August 29: CAPER

CAPER August 28: WRITE

WRITE August 27: PEACE

PEACE August 26: CHOIR

CHOIR August 25: OCEAN

OCEAN August 24: WORDY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.