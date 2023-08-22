Today's Wordle hint and answer #794: Tuesday, August 22

You'll find a clue for today's Wordle just a short scroll down this page, alongside a selection of general tips and tricks designed to improve every guess you make. Need something a little stronger? You've got it. The answer to the August 22 (794) Wordle is only a quick click away.

How hard can it be to nail down the answer when you've spent most of your time looking at three very helpful greens? In my case the answer is "quite a lot". I only managed to uncover today's Wordle answer on my very last go—although checking the board again I really should have cleared this about three attempts earlier.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, August 22

Chilli, paprika, turmeric, and cumin are all tasty examples of today's flavourful answer. An old saying claims variety is this, as far as life is concerned. You'll need to find two different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #794 Wordle answer?

Keep on winning. The answer to the August 22 (794) Wordle is SPICE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 21: BEACH

BEACH August 20: QUEST

QUEST August 19: MAGMA

MAGMA August 18: EXACT

EXACT August 17: AMISS

AMISS August 16: SCRUB

SCRUB August 15: INDEX

INDEX August 14: SNAKY

SNAKY August 13: WRATH

WRATH August 12: QUICK

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.