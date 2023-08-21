Today's Wordle hint and answer #793: Monday, August 21

Turn your daily Wordle into a guaranteed win with our help. If you'd enjoy more general tips or a clue for the August 21 (793) game you'll find them below, and just past that the answer to today's Wordle. Welcome to your first victory of the week.

The answer today was one of those words that felt very complicated for a guess or two, until it suddenly became very simple. It turns out that a little spark of inspiration—and a few fresh grey letters to rule out a heap of possibilities—was all I needed to find today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, August 21

If you're enjoying a day of sun, sea, sand, and surf then you're almost certainly at one of these places, as popular with book reading sunseekers and sandcastle builders as they are dog walkers and joggers. If you want to win today, you'll have to find two different vowels.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #793 Wordle answer?

Monday? More like WONday. The answer to the August 21 (793) Wordle is BEACH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 20: QUEST

QUEST August 19: MAGMA

MAGMA August 18: EXACT

EXACT August 17: AMISS

AMISS August 16: SCRUB

SCRUB August 15: INDEX

INDEX August 14: SNAKY

SNAKY August 13: WRATH

WRATH August 12: QUICK

QUICK August 11: HELLO

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.