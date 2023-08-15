Today's Wordle hint and answer #787: Tuesday, August 15

Whether you want to squeeze the most out of every guess or would just like to win today's Wordle without a lot of fuss, you'll find everything you need to succeed below. Get a helping hand with today's clue if you need it, or skip straight to the August 15 (787) answer if you prefer.

A shaky start left me with just one yellow after two guesses—and a great idea. Now I'd be lying if I said that instantly gave me today's Wordle answer, but it definitely turned the whole game around. A win in four? Yeah, that'll do.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, August 15

The answer today is a handy reference tool, an orderly list created so people can look up a particular term or subject in the relevant area or section. This is often used in books, but it can also apply to computer databases and even organised lists of cards. You'll have to find two different vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #787 Wordle answer?

Another Wordle win? Sure, why not. The answer to the August 15 (787) Wordle is INDEX.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 14: SNAKY

SNAKY August 13: WRATH

WRATH August 12: QUICK

QUICK August 11: HELLO

HELLO August 10: EMPTY

EMPTY August 9: LOVER

LOVER August 8: BULLY

BULLY August 7: BROOK

BROOK August 6: POLYP

POLYP August 5: ANODE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.