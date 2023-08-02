Today's Wordle hint and answer #774: Wednesday, August 2

All the Wordle help you need is waiting just below, and that's true whether you're after some general tips and tricks, a targeted clue for the August 2 (774) game, or today's answer delivered in a single click. Let's help you win Wordle the way you want to.

I thought I was lucky when I revealed two greens on my first go, but today's puzzle turned out to be a close call. No matter what I tried I just couldn't find any other letters of any colour for too many goes—and when I finally did, it took another guess to unearth the today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, August 2

Today's answer is a biblically old way of describing a man's offspring, as well as an alternative way of saying something causes or produces a particular effect. "Violence ____s violence", for example. There's only one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #774 Wordle answer?

Here's the word you've been looking for. The answer to the August 2 (774) Wordle is BEGET.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 1: TENTH

TENTH July 31: STYLE

STYLE July 30: BATHE

BATHE July 29: CURLY

CURLY July 28: ETHOS

ETHOS July 27: DISCO

DISCO July 26: HEART

HEART July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

HOBBY July 23: WHALE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.