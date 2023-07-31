Today's Wordle hint and answer #772: Monday, July 31

Now you're here, everything you need to solve today's Wordle is only a quick scroll away. Use our tips and guides to refresh your daily guessing routine, get some help with a clue for the July 31 (772) puzzle, or go straight for today's answer. However you want to play, we've got it covered.

I almost typed myself out of an early win today, but for some reason I hesitated just before I hit enter and decided to try a slightly different word instead—and it worked out beautifully. Maybe all those times I've told myself not to overthink the Wordle answer is finally starting to stick.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, July 31

Today's answer is often associated with fashion and design but in truth any distinctive look, manner, or way of doing anything at all could be described as someone expressing their own _____.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #772 Wordle answer?

Never stop winning. The answer to the July 31 (772) Wordle is STYLE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 30: BATHE

BATHE July 29: CURLY

CURLY July 28: ETHOS

ETHOS July 27: DISCO

DISCO July 26: HEART

HEART July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

HOBBY July 23: WHALE

WHALE July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.