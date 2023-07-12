Today's Wordle hint and answer #753: Wednesday, July 12

Improve your daily Wordle with our helpful tips, dig yourself out of a rut with a helpful clue written especially for the July 12 (753) game, or take a cheeky peek at today's answer—it's only a single click away, after all.

Well, this Wordle certainly took some time. I eventually uncovered a few letters, but they refused to behave and for a worryingly long while I wasn't sure what to do with them. In these situations, all you can do is stick at it and keep guessing until a vital green or precious spark of inspiration hits, so I kept on trying until today's Wordle answer revealed itself.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, July 12

The answer today refers to a type of movement—a sort of swift circular spin, performed by anything from trained dancers to leaves on the wind. The same word can also mean "giving something a go" too. There's just one vowel in this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #753 Wordle answer?

Keep on winning. The answer to the July 12 (753) Wordle is WHIRL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 11: EARTH

EARTH July 10: FOLLY

FOLLY July 9: ENTER

ENTER July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

WINDY July 5: VENOM

VENOM July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

HOTEL July 2: MOSSY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.