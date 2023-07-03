Today's Wordle hint and answer #744: Monday, July 3

Looking for help with your daily Wordle? Improve every game with our general tips and guides, take a peek at a helpful clue for the July 3 (744) game, or guarantee another Wordle win with today's answer. However you want to play, we've got it covered right on this page.

I was lucky enough to reveal three useful yellows in my opening guess, so from that happy starting point, it was simply a case of wrangling them into position until I found the answer to today's Wordle. Not the most exciting game I've ever had, but then again Wordle wouldn't be much fun if every game took an age to beat.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, July 3

Today's Wordle is the name given to commercial buildings of all shapes and sizes used primarily to provide tourists and visitors with somewhere to sleep. If you're going to steal a towel from anywhere, it'll probably be here. There are two vowels in the answer.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #744 Wordle answer?

Start your week with a Wordle win. The answer to the July 3 (744) Wordle is HOTEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

July 2: MOSSY

MOSSY July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

DINER June 28: TRACT

TRACT June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

GUEST June 25: RODEO

RODEO June 24: GRAND

GRAND June 23: COVET

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.