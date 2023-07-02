Today's Wordle hint and answer #743: Sunday, July 2

You'll find a hint for today's Wordle waiting just below if you need it, as well as a variety of tips designed to make the July 2 (743) puzzle go as smoothly as possible. Still need more help? You've got it. Today's answer is only a single click away, so you won't have to worry about your win streak if you're stuck.

Well, that was unexpected. Once I revealed two of the yellows in today's puzzle I had a spark of inspiration and ended up unearthing a whopping four out of five green letters on my next go. Once those flipped over, I think I spent more time shocked that I'd done that than typing out the final missing letter of today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, July 2

Anything covered in the sort of tiny green plant growth that's fond of damp outdoorsy places could be described using today's word. No, not lichen—the other thing.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #743 Wordle answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the July 2 (743) Wordle is MOSSY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

DINER June 28: TRACT

TRACT June 27: ABOUT

ABOUT June 26: GUEST

GUEST June 25: RODEO

RODEO June 24: GRAND

GRAND June 23: COVET

COVET June 22: TASTE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.