Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, February 25

Win today's Wordle in an instant, just click or scroll your way straight to the answer. If you like the thought of taking your time but hate losing, spend a few moments with a helpful clue for the February 25 (981) puzzle, or have a look at our handy range of general tips and advice instead.

That's more like it—who doesn't want to solve Sunday's Wordle in two quick guesses? I have the placement of the two greens I uncovered to thank for today's speedy win. The first one gave me a great anchor to work with, and the location of the second immediately ruled out a huge chunk of possibilities. Now then, what do I do until tomorrow?

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, February 25

Someone who crafts or repairs metal items—anything from delicate jewellery to iron locks—would be called one of these. Tools of the trade include anvils, forges, and tongs.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand with your game? The answer to the February 25 (981) Wordle is SMITH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 24: PIPER

PIPER February 23: APART

APART February 22: HEAVY

HEAVY February 21: BUILD

BUILD February 20: MATCH

MATCH February 19: PRICE

PRICE February 18: RIDGE

RIDGE February 17: PSALM

PSALM February 16: STASH

STASH February 15: ASCOT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.