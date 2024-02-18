Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, February 18

Save your Wordle win streak with our help. Learn how to make the most of every row with our general tips, give your daily game some guidance with a clue written especially for the February 18 (974) challenge, or click your way through to today's answer. Whatever you need, we've got it.

Today's Wordle took a while to solve, thanks to one particular green popping up in an unexpected place. Normally I'm all for having something concrete to base my next guess on turn up early, but this one seemed to cause more problems than it fixed—for a while, anyway.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, February 18

Thinking of landscapes will help today, as the answer can refer to any narrow strip of land across the top of a hill or mountain. Some of them are popular hiking routes—so long as you've got a head for heights.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's keep your win streak safe. The answer to the February 18 (974) Wordle is RIDGE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 17: PSALM

PSALM February 16: STASH

STASH February 15: ASCOT

ASCOT February 14: TALON

TALON February 13: SCRAM

SCRAM February 12: PASTA

PASTA February 11: NEVER

NEVER February 10: FRIED

FRIED February 9: STIFF

STIFF February 8: PLACE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.