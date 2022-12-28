Today's Wordle 557 answer and hint for Wednesday, December 28

Audio player loading…

Whatever help you need with today's Wordle, you'll discover all you need and plenty more just below. I can offer you today's answer on a plate, a helpful clue if you'd just like a nudge in the direction of December 28 (557)'s solution, and if you'd like to generally improve your daily game, there are links to our guides and archives too.

I had a lot of fun with today's Wordle—I had just enough clues to go off to make some productive guesses, but never quite enough to be certain I'd got the answer until that final green turned over. Brilliant.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, December 28

The answer to today's Wordle means to strongly urge or motivate someone into doing something. This is generally achieved using words to convince someone or engage in some sort of guilt-tripping rather than physical force. There are two different vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 557 answer?

Every day can be a Wordle winner. The December 28 (557) Wordle answer is IMPEL.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 27: CONDO

CONDO December 26: JUDGE

JUDGE December 25: EXTRA

EXTRA December 24: POISE

POISE December 23: AORTA

AORTA December 22: EXCEL

EXCEL December 21: LUNAR

LUNAR December 20: THIRD

THIRD December 19: SLATE

SLATE December 18: TAPER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.