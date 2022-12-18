Today's Wordle 547 answer and hint for Sunday, December 18

Audio player loading…

Whether you're truly stuck or would just like a helping hand with the December 18 (547) Wordle, everything you need to make today's puzzle a breeze is right here. I can offer a helpful clue for today's Wordle, general tips to help make every day a winner, and if you just need the daily answer in a hurry then you'll find it here.

I just missed out on the answer today. There was one mystery gap at the end with more than one possible letter left to fill it—I'm sure you've been there before—and I just happened to pick the wrong word on my last go. In hindsight, the correct guess always feels like the more obvious one, but in truth it could've easily gone either way.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, December 18

Anything that gradually narrows towards a tip can be described as today's Wordle answer. Long, thin, candles can also be called this too. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 547 answer?

A win is just a sentence away. The answer to the December 18 (547) Wordle is TAPER.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 17: CHORD

CHORD December 16: PROBE

PROBE December 15: RIVAL

RIVAL December 14: USUAL

USUAL December 13: SPOKE

SPOKE December 12: APPLY

APPLY December 11: NAIVE

NAIVE December 10: KNOCK

KNOCK December 9: BRAID

BRAID December 8: INFER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.