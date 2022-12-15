Today's Wordle 544 answer and hint for Thursday, December 15

Audio player loading…

Whatever help you need to make today's Wordle a win, you'll find it here. I can offer links to helpful guides as well as an archive of past answers, a fresh hint to set you on the right path, or even give you the answer to the December 15 (544) Wordle on a plate.

Today's Wordle practically solved itself, the yellows on my first go combining with the greens and yellows of my follow up guess into the only possible answer. I'll happily take more days like today—quick, easy, and won before I'd really started.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, December 15

Today's answer is the term used to describe a competitor within the same field, vying for superiority. This can be anything from an individual runner at a school sports event to an international company trying to outperform another in the same space. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 544 answer?

Almost there. The answer to the December 15 (544) Wordle is RIVAL.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 14: USUAL

USUAL December 13: SPOKE

SPOKE December 12: APPLY

APPLY December 11: NAIVE

NAIVE December 10: KNOCK

KNOCK December 9: BRAID

BRAID December 8: INFER

INFER December 7: JOUST

JOUST December 6: AMBER

AMBER December 5: WOKEN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.