Today's Wordle answer and hint for Thursday, December 8

Audio player loading…

Whether you're looking for the answer to today's Wordle, would like to read a few helpful clues first to set you on the right path for the December 8 (537) puzzle, or you've never played the game before and hoped to find some general tips and guides to help, you'll find all that and more on this very page.

I do love an easy win every now and then. My second guess was filled with greens, so between that and everything I'd ruled out with my first go, today's answer was (fairly) obvious and confirmed on the next go. What a great way to start the day.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, December 8

The word you need to find today refers to using evidence or logical reasoning to reach a conclusion or to form an opinion on someone or something. To deduce someone's mood or the real meaning behind their words based on their tone, behaviour, or other additional knowledge. Today's answer is similar to, but not to be confused with, the word "imply".

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 537 answer?

I'm sure those greens hide some days. The answer to the December 8 (537) Wordle is INFER.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 7: JOUST

JOUST December 6: AMBER

AMBER December 5: WOKEN

WOKEN December 4: ADORE

ADORE December 3: TORSO

TORSO December 2: CHAFE

CHAFE December 1: EJECT

EJECT November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

UNDUE November 28: TEPID

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.