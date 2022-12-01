Today's Wordle answer and hint for Thursday, December 1

Audio player loading…

I've made solving the December 1 (530) Wordle as simple as you want it to be. You'll find the answer to today's Wordle right here, as well as a selection of tips, hints, and clues designed to offer you as much or as little help as you need to make sure you win.

I was so close to winning. For me, today's Wordle answer was one of those that came down to just two possible choices and… I happened to pick the wrong one. I would've preferred a more successful start to my December, but whittling it down was a satisfying puzzle in itself so I don't mind too much.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, December 1

You'd use today's answer if you were talking about someone or something that was suddenly removed from wherever they were, usually against their will and with force. This word is also used when some sort of device or machine is made to give up an item—a CD out of a disc drive, for example. There's one vowel today, used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 530 answer?

Let's start the month with a win. The answer to the December 1 (530) Wordle is EJECT.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 30: STUDY

STUDY November 29: UNDUE

UNDUE November 28: TEPID

TEPID November 27: HAPPY

HAPPY November 26: CLEAN

CLEAN November 25: ITCHY

ITCHY November 24: FEAST

FEAST November 23: DRIVE

DRIVE November 22: PRIME

PRIME November 21: AXIOM

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.