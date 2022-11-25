Today's Wordle answer and hint for Friday, November 25

Audio player loading…

Whether you need some general tips to improve your daily Wordle game, a helpful clue to set you on the right path, or you'd like someone to dish out the answer to the November 25 (524) puzzle as quickly as possible you'll find all that, as well as our handy guides and Wordle archives, right here.

It's a familiar routine: I input some common letters and surefire vowels, admire the results, and then rearrange them for a short while until I win. That was the plan… the reality was I had a screen full of grey boxes and one late solitary green that felt more like a taunt than a helping hand. Still—a late, stressful, close-run win is still a win.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Friday, November 25

When you feel the need to scratch your skin to relieve a specific sort of unpleasant sensation you feel like today's answer. This word is also the name of one of a pair of violent cartoon animals in The Simpsons.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 524 answer?

Greens not showing up? No problem. The answer to the November 25 (524) Wordle is ITCHY.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 24: FEAST

November 23: DRIVE

November 22: PRIME

November 21: AXIOM

November 20: BRAVE

November 19: AVERT

November 18: GLYPH

November 17: THERE

November 16: BAKER

November 15: SNARL

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.