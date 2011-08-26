Wonderputt breathes a little magic into Friday

Gamescom last week, Deus Ex: Human Revolution this week... things have been very hectic of late. Why not calm down with a little mini golf? If your answer was 'because mini-golf is boring', prepare to meet Wonderputt . It's mini-golf like only a computer can do, with terrain exploding out, trick shots involving space warping and the devil, and much more. When you've finished the holes, you unlock a second mode that's a little more challenging - but really, the challenge isn't the point and it's relatively easy to finish the course only (cough) reasonably over par. Check it out at Kongregate.