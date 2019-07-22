Witcher showrunner confirms they won't adapt the games in the future

Lauren Hissrich, showrunner for Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher novels, recently took part in a roundtable with the press as part of San Diego Comic-Con. A reporter for The Wrap took the opportunity to ask whether the series was likely to go beyond the novels and into the territory covered by CD Projekt Red's games—which are set after them—at any point.

"Extreme long vision is no, we will not start adapting the games," Hissrich replied. "I can only attack one season at a time, I'm so excited for this one, the rest kind of makes my mind explode right now. If someone says 'what happens in Season 7,' sure I have thoughts. Fingers crossed, we get there."

I guess that's a "no" to the unicorn scene then.