This Witcher 3 mod gives Geralt a snowboard to shred the slopes of Skellige

Geralt of Rivia is normally known for carving up monsters, but this new snowboard mod lets him carve something else entirely: the snowy mountains of Skellige, Velen, and Kaer Morhen. Rad.

Called Geralt VGX Snowboarder, this mod adds a snowboard that Geralt can find at an altar overlooking the bay of Kaer Trolde in Skellige. Interacting with the altar gives you a snowboard that Geralt can equip either as a sword or as boots. The video above shows it in action and, uh, I'm a little surprised by how convincing it looks?

As mod creator Feregorn explains on its Nexus Mods page, the snowboard can be equipped as boots in order to ride it, though it looks almost as entertaining to wield it like a sword and bash a Leshy to death with a ten-pound slab of fiberglass.

It's pretty funny to see Geralt whipping around on a snowboard, but this isn't the first time someone had the idea. Back during its development, CD Projekt Red was having a lot of fun with the way Geralt would skid down steep slopes and released a video of Geralt snowboarding around Kaer Morhen.

If you want to try snowboarding for yourself, you can download the Geralt VGX Snowboarder mod here. We've also rounded up a collection of the best Witcher 3 mods, if you're looking for more.

Thanks, PCGamesN.