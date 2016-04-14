Witcher 3: Blood and Wine cover art revealed, more Gwent cards may be coming

CD Projekt unfortunately declined to confirm yesterday's leaked June 7 release date for the upcoming Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC Blood and Wine—“We have not announced the release date for Blood and Wine yet” is all I got—but it did today unveil the official cover art, and it's pretty nice—and a little creepy.

I'm not sure what that winged horror looming over the drink-slopping Geralt is supposed to be, but I'm reasonably certain it's not there to offer more wine. I would also not be at all surprised to learn that it's connected in a very direct way to the dark secret hidden within the borders of Touissant, the nation in which Blood and Wine takes place; that it is, perhaps, a land ruled by an ancient family of flying zombie vampires, who maintain peace, order, and nice landscaping through a subtle, rarely-seen, but inescapable reign of unholy terror.

It also appears, based on an image posted on NeoGAF, that the physical release of Blood and Wine will contain two new Gwent decks. That's not confirmed either, but the previous expansion, Hearts of Stone, came with a pair of new decks, so it makes sense that this one would too.

Thanks, GamesRadar.