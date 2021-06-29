Microsoft acknowledges the Windows 11 PC Health Check was 'not fully prepared'

Microsoft has temporarily pulled the star-crossed PC Health Check App while it works on addressing user feedback. The Windows team says the app will return in time for the Windows 11 launch later this year.

The PC Health Check App had been intended to offer an easy way to check Windows 11 compatibility on Windows 10 machines, ready for the new OS' launch. However, users originally found it lacking specificity—the app would say your PC won't support Windows 11, but wouldn't explain why.

Microsoft had attempted to patch in a little more guidance for users: when the app told a user they wouldn't be able to upgrade to Windows 11, it would be accompanied by a small message as to why. However, this clearly wasn't cutting it either.

The PC Health Check App is now being removed until a later date, yet to be specified. We know it will arrive ahead of the Windows 11 launch in the autumn, at least.

"Based on the feedback so far, we acknowledge that it was not fully prepared to share the level of detail or accuracy you expected from us on why a Windows 10 PC doesn’t meet upgrade requirements," a Windows Insider blog post reads. "We are temporarily removing the app so that our teams can address the feedback. We will get it back online in preparation for general availability this fall."