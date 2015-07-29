Windows 10 is out! Tell us about your upgrade experience

Windows 10 is finally here—for some of us. Microsoft is slowly rolling out the OS update to millions of Windows 7 and Windows 8 owners, so don't despair if you're still waiting. In the meantime, you can download some Windows 10 drivers for your motherboard and make sure your system is ready for the update. And you can do something even more valuable: tap into the combined knowledge of everyone who's already jumped onboard with Windows 10.

Those of you who have already installed Windows 10: How has your experience been? Did the installation go off without a hitch? What bugs have you encountered? How about gaming: are you running into any compatibility issues?

Sound off in the comments about how you're liking Windows 10, what OS version you upgraded from, and any issues you've encountered.