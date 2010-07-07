Win PC Gamer US's Flip Mino HD

Hey US readers, we're giving away a practically new Flip Mino HD camcorder , generously provided to us by the good folks at Flip to document our E3 adventures. Click Read More to find out how to win it.

It's been all over the floor at E3 2010, it's loaded with our fingerprints, and Logan may have licked it once or twice, but it's otherwise in perfect condition and capable of shooting an hour of great-looking 720p video on the go. This is even the fancy new version that includes an HDMI-out port so you can watch your video on your HDTV. Yes, there's a bit of branding on it for M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender, but mercifully you are not required to see the movie in order to use the camera.

To enter, email your name and mailing address to Contests@pcgamer.com by Friday, July 16, with "Flip Me!" in the subject line. We'll randomly draw a winner from all the entries. Again, this is for US readers only - sorry Canadians. Write your government representatives angry letters until they change the law to let you win US drawings.