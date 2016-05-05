Win early access to Paragon!

Epic's splash into the lane pushing genre recently entered its Early Access Season, and it's time for Paragon to expand. Epic has given us 300 game access codes and 60 Founder's Packs to give away to you, our readers and paragons of PC gaming.

Entering is easy: just drop your email address into the box below (we won't bug you with spam) before this Friday at 4 pm Pacific. Winners will be selected randomly, and if you win you'll be emailed a code and instructions to redeem it. Most winners will recieve an access code, which will let you play Paragon immediately, while the luckiest will also get the bonuses that come with the $20 (currently on sale for $10) Founder's Pack.

While you wait, check out Chris' tips for getting started in Paragon, and read our early impressions from a MOBA newcomer and veteran. Good luck!