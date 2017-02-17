Win a Steam bundle of your choice with Bundle Stars' Bundlefest

As you may have spied earlier this week, Bundle Stars' latest and sixth BundleFest event is live, having kicked off on Monday and running through February 19.

Besides the event-leading Chaos Bundle—which nets you 13 games for under $7/£7—there are over 30 Steam game bundles live, including the return of popular collections such as the Middle-earth: Shadow Mordor Bundle, the Mortal Kombat X Fatality Bundle.

Furthermore, Bundle Stars' top-selling Batman Bundle is back for 72 hours with Steam keys for Batman Arkham Origins, Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, Arkham Origins Blackgate, and all their respective DLC.

So how would you like the chance to win your own bundle of choice? You can do exactly that by simply choosing whichever collection tickles your fancy, and following the instructions on the widget below. Good luck!

Full details on BundleFest's bundles, including the Chaos Bundle, can be found via the Bundle Stars site.

