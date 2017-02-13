Get 13 games for less than $7 in Bundle Stars' Chaos Bundle

Bundle Stars' latest and sixth BundleFest event is live—from today through February 19—and kicks off with the Chaos Bundle.

A total of 13 games are available to buy via the familiar tiered sale system—whereby paying the top level of $6.99/£6.69 nets you 13 games, including Contrast, Convoy, and I Am Bread. Here's that list in full:

Tier 1: 4 games for $1/£1

12 is Better Than 6

Precursors

Tricky Towers

Game Corp DX



Tier 2: 12 games for $4.99/£4.79

I Am Bread

Catlateral Damage

CASE: Animatronics

Grappledrome (unlocks at 6pm GMT/10am PT today)

Starward Rogue

Contrast

Shu

Dungelot: Shattered Lands

Tier 3: 13 games for $6.99

Convoy

With over 30 Steam game bundles live today, the latest BundleFest also sees the return of other popular collections such as the Middle-earth: Shadow Mordor Bundle, and the Mortal Kombat X Fatality Bundle. New to this event is Star Deals—24-hour flash sales that will appear daily from Monday through Sunday.

Full details on BundleFest's bundles, including the Chaos Bundle, can be found via the Bundle Stars site.

