Win a free Steam key for Dishonored 2 or Football Manager 2017

Fancy grabbing yourself a free copy of Dishonored 2 or Football Manager 2017? Head to the widget below, pick your favourite of the two, and ten randomly chosen winners will land themselves exactly that.

In celebration of its fourth anniversary, Bundle Stars is hosting the competition which runs from right now until Thursday, November 17 at 12pm GMT/4am PT. What's more, the birthday bash sees discounts applied to a range of Steam games—including Mafia 3, Civilization 6, and Total War: Warhammer, among many others—and adds a new Indie Legends Pick & Mix Bundle.



So what'll it be? Arkane's action-meets-stealth 'em up, or Sports Interactive's footie/soccer management sim? For the chance to win, follow the instructions via the widget below. Good luck!