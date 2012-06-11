Win a Diablo 3 strategy guide and a bunch of goodies

Update - This competition is closed. Here are the winners.

Winner - theown1 whose creepy Witch Doctor inadvertently caught an unfortunate conversation on global chat.

Runners up - Elite Rocketeer , El Crabio and monster528 .

If you're one of our winners, you should have a message in your forum inbox telling you to get in touch and give us your address for postage.

Strategy guides? In 2012? With the internet at our fingertips? It may same bizarre, but as Rich Stanton explained , Brady Games' Diablo 3 strategy guide is lovely looking, well researched analysis of the game. The internet may be faster, but it's nowhere near as pretty. So rejoice, lovers of the printed word, because we're giving away four copies of the new guide, along with a bundle of extra Diablo themed goodies. Check inside for the details.

Here's the full breakdown of prizes:

The winner will receive:



A copy of the Diablo 3 strategy guide



A Diablo 3 t-shirt (large size)



A Diablo 3 poster



A set of Diablo 3 postcards depicting character art for each class.



Meanwhile three runners up will get a strategy guide each.

To enter simply take a screenshot of your coolest looking Diablo character (from the starting menu is best, for comparison's sake), upload it to an image sharing site like imgur and link to it on the comments. The coolest, craziest, silliest and/or most badass characters will win the prize.

Good luck everyone!