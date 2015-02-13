Why you should be excited about Just Cause 3

Tethering things to other things was one of the best things about Just Cause 2, but it’s even more fun in the new game. You can now use multiple tethers at once (a maximum of three, but modders will deal with that), and adjust their tension at the touch of a button. So say an attack chopper is on your tail. You can tether it to the ground, then tighten the wires so that it pulls it down and smashes it into the ground. Or maybe you just want to tether a few enemies to your sports car and do doughnuts as they scream in terror. The potential for physics-based mischief and mayhem here is huge.