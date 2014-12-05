What we want from the new Deus Ex

Sam: Give me more places to explore. Deus Ex: Human Revolution was my favourite game of 2011, but even so, it felt a hub short of being complete to me. The two hubs themselves were spectacular and multi-layered—hours later I was finding new things and there was a lot of replay value because of how detailed these environments were. The next Deus Ex should give us three or four utterly different hub worlds to explore. I guess I just want more of Human Revolution with a higher level of detail and loads of things to see. I’d even be happy to see the same hero return.

While Human Revolution’s story concluded in a way that shaped the world, to a considerable degree, I’m not sure that Adam Jensen’s story ever really got a proper conclusion. What happened to him? On the surface, he is just a gruff cool leather jacket guy and not the sort of character you’re really allowed to like publicly.

But I was a big fan of Adam Jensen: his weird and cool apartment, the fact he starts as a victim who grows into this powerful superbeing, the relationship between him and Megan. He was this oddball, lonely superman, and I’d be perfectly happy to see him return as a protagonist in the next game. Given Deus Ex switches leads with every installment, however, it’s more likely he’ll return in a supporting role. That’s fine too.