What did you play last week?

James Davenport played Hitman 3, and hit a lot of men. In the head. That Agent 47 has a solid throwing arm, and the animations really sell how much effort he puts into chucking things, whether bricks or bananas. The way targets crumble when conked is the icing on the cake. I'm not sure I'll ever have as much fun playing a Hitman game as I had watching this compilation of head trauma.

Emma Matthews played Aim Lab, a free aim-training game on Steam. Maybe game is the wrong word—it's a tool for getting better at CS:GO, Valorant, and other multiplayer shooters. Apparently it works, with enough tools to help identify specific weak spots and a Steam Workshop filling up with trainers replicating specific games.

Rachel Watts played SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, with help from Bob Ross. The highly memed host of The Joy of Painting provided a tutorial on painting your own Quiet Cove, which she followed in-game as best as possible with digital approximations of paint and brushes. I think her final painting turned out well, but it sounds like it was a bit of a journey to get there.

Christopher Livingston played Dyson Sphere Program, which is basically "Factorio, but make it bigger." You get to cover planets, moons, and stars in automated machinery, humming away as it gathers resources and power and creates more machinery, so that you can spread across space until everything is—if you're at all like us—covered in an inefficient tangle of conveyor belts.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been exploring the fixed-camera spookiness of The Medium? Maybe grapple-harpooning your way around Olija? Let us know!