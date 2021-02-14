What did you play last week?

This week, pretty much everyone at PC Gamer got hooked on Valheim. It started with Chris, who says the Viking epic made him love survival games again. Harry joined in, but mostly just worked on his house. James taught everyone else to play a game called "Tree Chicken". Those of us who aren't playing it don't really know what's going on any more.

Mollie Taylor played The Sims 4 with its Paranormal Stuff expansion, the one spooky add-on she likes. It's odd how a game whose appeal is day-to-day dilemmas also throws in a bunch of Harry Potter spells and vampires, depending which packs you buy. This one keeps it real in a way, as Mollie discovered when she became a medium and possessed her own toilet.

Andy Kelly played Slipways, a space strategy game designed to not take up much space. It's a small and combat-free game, a 3X I guess, where you connect worlds with beams that transport resources between them, aiming to get an efficient network of supply routes across the galaxy. It's currently in beta, but looks snacky and neat.

Rachel Watts played Wobbledogs, a pet sim about breeding mutants. The wobbledogs are gelatinous rectangles with dog faces and legs, whose traits can be altered by messing with their diet. Then they pupate and emerge from their cocoons as, well, not exactly beautiful butterflies.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been spooking yourself with Little Nightmares 2, or getting your samurai Dark Souls on in Nioh 2? Let us know!