We're giving away 20,000 keys to the new WildStar beta

WildStar offered a particular blend of MMORPG spices when it opened for business in 2014. If you wanted old school raiding with a sci-fi bent, you could find it in WildStar. If you wanted to be a bunny rancher with a laser rifle in space, though, you could also do that! Now WildStar is reopening its wide open space range by going free-to-play this fall. Lucky for you, NC Soft has provided us with 20,000 beta keys to giveaway. Want to get your hands on one? Enter below.

BETA DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS

Congratulations! Your code will give you access to the WildStar Free-to-Play Closed Beta. Download the Closed Beta client by clicking this link.

http://wildstar.patcher.ncsoft.com/PTR/WildStarPTR.exe

While you wait for the client to download, you'll need to follow the below directions to redeem your key

ACCOUNT CREATION & BETA KEY REDEMPTION INSTRUCTIONS

*Note: If you already have an existing NCSOFT account, you can safely skip the first step

1. Visit the NCSOFT account creation website below and enter your details

2. Follow the link in the email you receive to verify your email address successfully

Create NCSOFT Account by clicking here

Redeeming Your Closed Beta Key

1. Log in to your account using the NCSOFT account website link below

2. Click on "Apply a Code" in the blue banner near the top of the page, or on the "Apply a Code" button on the right side of the page.

3. Paste in the code you received.

4. Click "Apply."

If you receive a success message, you're good to go. If not double-check the serial key is entered correctly. If you're still having trouble (and for more information on our Closed Beta) visit the knowledge base article here.

NOTE: There's been some confusion about this, so just to be clear...

The beta key giveaway ends Monday, 9/21 at 11:59 pm - once it's complete you will receive your key.