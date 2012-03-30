We ask EVE Fanfest attendees what they think of DUST 514

CCP's Fanfest is an event like no other in the PC gaming calendar. Over a thousand EVE Online players congregate in Reykjavík, Iceland, to talk, play and dance EVE. But this year's event wasn't just concerned with the future of their sci-fi MMO. DUST 514 - the PS3 shooter that'll give PC EVE players the chance to nuke console players from space - was playable at the conference.

We wrote up our first impressions of DUST 514 last week , but we also asked the most hardcore EVE players we could find for their take. Which player do you most agree with?