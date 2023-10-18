Watching her girlfriend bed Lae'zel on a Baldur's Gate 3 stream completely stuns Shadowheart's voice actor: 'I don't know what to say'

As spotted by GamesRadar, Jennifer English—the voice behind everyone's favourite head-wiggling smarm machine Shadowheart—has been playing Baldur's Gate 3 with her partner Aliona Baranova (also the game's performance director) on Twitch.

The otherwise wholesome stream took a turn for the saucy, however, when Baranova's character engaged in a bit of Gith lovin'.

The game's stream-friendly nudity filters are turned on, rendering Lae'zel's battle-tempered body markedly less alluring thanks to some well-placed leaves. Doesn't stop the duo from spontaneously combusting, though, as Amelia Tyler's dulcet narrations steal the show.

"It's so weird 'cause we've seen Dev [Lae'zel's voice actor] today," English remarks after a noise of excitement that I can only describe as sounding like a hawk taking flight. "I like that [Baranova's character] is barefooted, it's quite hot," she continues, before rushing to correct herself: "Not the feet bit, just like, the confidence."

Baranova meanwhile starts to have a bit of a meltdown: "Respectfully looking, respectfully looking." What follows is mostly just… panicked noises. When Lae'zel demands her character opens her mouth, Baranova proceeds to seize up like a possum playing dead and plank on the sofa. Same, honestly.

"I don't know what to say, I don't know what to say," English reaches for words after the deed's done, basking in a spectator's afterglow. She eventually remarks that Lae'zel's "not a cuddler," which seems like an understatement to me. After a beat of silence, Baranova asks: "That was good for me, was that good for you?"

If you want to see the whole thing play out for yourself, you can watch it around the 35 minute mark on the VoD below.

I'm honestly just glad the two had a fan on hand, otherwise I'm sure I'd be reporting about a Baldur's Gate 3-induced nuclear meltdown in my own country. These two aren't the first to be ambushed by the steaminess of the game's thorniest companion—a while back, Robert Jones had his whole love-life plans completely and utterly derailed by the Gith goddess, too. I'm personally more of a Karlach guy, but I'll let his words speak for me: "god damn, Lae'zel is something else."