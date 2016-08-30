Watch us beat back the demonic hordes in World of Warcraft: Legion

Update: The stream is over! But you can watch the VOD here, and watch James stream from our Facebook here.
Original: World of Warcraft: Legion finally launched during the wee small hours of last night. And though I stayed up late to play it, a bit of sleep deprivation isn’t going to stop me from jumping back in this afternoon—and I'm inviting you to join me. At 4 pm PDT (7 pm EDT) I'll be hopping onto Twitch to showcase the opening volleys of Azeroth's war with the Burning Legion and, just like the heroes of Warcraft, I need your help so that I don't dissolve into a quivering puddle of Doritos and energy drinks.
In all of World of Warcraft's long history, there has likely never been a more crucial moment in deciding future. Following the release of Warlords of Draenor, , Warcraft began as a result of barely any updates for players and a few features that really sucked the fun out of adventuring in Azeroth.
That means Legion is very much a make-or-break moment for World of Warcraft, and Blizzard has pulled out a lot of stops to make sure it's an expansion worth remembering. to finally , Legion is certainly impressive, but will that good impression last?
We'll have our full review out later this week, but for now, tide yourself over on our and, if you're new, some for the Burning Legion's invasion. And then come and join us online as we take the fight to the Broken Isles.