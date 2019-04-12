Watch the World War Z launch trailer ahead of its release

Saber Interactive's co-op survival game, World War Z, is set for release next week and we've been treated to an early launch trailer to get another look at the action.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows off the Left 4 Dead-esque hordes of zombies that you're up against, whether that's in New York, Moscow, Jerusalem, or Tokyo. Regardless of whether you play co-op with friends, or against others in the game's PvPvZ multiplayer mode, you have six different classes to choose from.

The system requirements were revealed In February and aren't as unreasonable as you might expect; you can check them out here.

World War Z is set for release on April 16 via the Epic Games Store.