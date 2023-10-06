Watch the powerful firebender Azula kick the crap out of Stimpy in the final Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 character reveal

The surprise sequel Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was announced back in July, and it struck us as something of a do-over, but with a heavy emphasis on more: More stages and updates of existing stages, a new campaign mode, more modes in general, crossplay, a visual spit-shine to every existing character, new minigames, and of course new characters. And now we've got the reveal of the final character coming to the lineup: It's the Avatar firebender Azula, princess of the Fire Nation and daughter of Fire Lord Ozai.

Azula is a powerful firebender, but possesses something of an unstable personality: She's a driven perfectionist with little patience for those who she believes fall short of her demands, and often treats those around her harshly, and even irrationally. She's very handy in a fight, though, and her speed and agility make her dangerous even without her powers.

How does all that translate into NASB2? Developer Fair Play Labs has the word:

"Azula is a fierce, fiery, fast-paced brawler with an explosive combo game. With top-tier speed, a blend of powerful firebending, and elegant martial arts techniques, Azula is well-suited for an aggressive, calculated playstyle!"

We already knew Azula was coming to NASB2 but this is our first look at her in action, and I have to admit that she's pretty sharp throwing hands (and fire) with poor Stimpson J. Cat. She may not be quite as immediately arresting as "a giant Plankton mecha ripped straight from Evangelion," as sometime-NASB player Harvey Randall put it, but as a character in a platform fighter I feel like her presence is at least kind of thematically on point.

Then again, NASB2 isn't the most narratively cohesive videogame I've ever seen. Azula is a famed fighter but other characters confirmed for the game—like Squidward, Garfield, Jimmy Neutron, Grandma Gertie, and Dagget and Norbert, the Angry Beavers—well, not so much. I guess everyone's just there to have a good time.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch on November 3 and will be available for PC on Steam.