Popular

Watch some Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator footage ahead of the trailer

By

The official trailer is coming later today.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Terminator has turned up in Mortal Kombat 11 ahead of schedule—typical time traveller. The T-800, which sadly won't be voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, isn't due to make his debut until next week, but it looks like he's snuck into the game already, though not as a playable character.

Michael Leri posted his unexpected appearance on Twitter (cheers, ResetEra) after he showed up to help Jax in a Towers of Time fight. When fighters assist each other, they only appear briefly and fire off a single attack, so we're not really seeing the T-800 at its best. 

Wearing his human skin suit, he could be anyone, and there's nothing distinctly Terminator about any of the attacks on display, aside from maybe the shotgun. Thankfully, someone's found a way to make him seem a lot more authentic. 

The official trailer is coming later today, while the T-800 is due out on October 8. Three more characters will be joining the brawl after the T-800—Sindel on November 26, Joker on January 28 and finally Spawn on March 17.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments