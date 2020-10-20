Watch Destiny YouTubers read out salty comments from cheaters who've had their aimbot shut down

"Guys, xX_Haxx0r69_Xx on the other team has 98.8% sniper rifle accuracy. Does that seem a little odd?" (Image credit: Bungie)

Over the weekend, Bungie's lawyers sent a cease and desist order to the makers of PerfectAim, which is software that enables players to use wall hacks, aimbots and all manner of other cheats like the godless degenerates they are. Though clearly an important step in the long overdue battle against cheaters, which has been rampant since Destiny 2 swapped Battle.net for Steam, it's far from the end of the story.

For one thing, there's another major cheat manufacturer out there selling Destiny 2 cheats which, at time of writing, remains operational. I won't name the company here, for fear of sending them more customers, but its current offering includes 'undetectable mouse aimbot', 'unlimited ammo' and 'instant respawn'. Not cool, Jimmy.

As Destiny streamer True Vanguard noted, there was briefly a concern that cheaters would still be able to use PerfectAim even after it was removed for sale—because it's a subscription-based service, existing cheaters would still have active subs. However, it seems PerfectAim has sent out an email to users warning them that their subs have been cancelled.

It's just one victory in what's going to be a long (probably never-ending) war, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be celebrated, which is what a couple of Destiny 2's biggest PvP-focused YouTubers have been doing.

Aztecross and Fallout Plays both had the same idea: Head over to the PerfectAim forums, drink the salty cheater tears, and turn the best of them into a video.

Aside from the general qqing, I particularly enjoyed the suggestion that players were cheating so as to <checks notes> improve their skill at the game? "Its sad that bungie had to directly come to the site that helped many ppl to improve in the game even I enjoyed the cheat and was getting better in the game," wailed implausibly-named user godemperor.

Meanwhile, other cheaters were turning their ire at the content creators for complaining about wholesale cheating at a videogame in the first place. "Those fucking youtubers are the ones to blame," wrote rafael268.

Somewhat more ominously, a few planned to go out with all bots blazing. "Im about to got raise hell in pvp for my last 7 hours!!!!!!!!" wrote TiltedKrown, whose reign of unerringly accurate terror should now mercifully be over.

And if you like that salt, here's a second serving.

The story is much the same. "Sue people for playing games the way they want instead of soft banning" wrote one barracks room lawyer. While Bungie has no doubt failed to ban fast or often enough, this kind of logical gymnastics would snap most people's spines like a toothpick. Hopefully there are more legal takedowns to come, because it turns out this kind of whiny baby content absolutely sustains me during these difficult times.

Someone else having some fun is outgoing Bungie community director David "Deej" Dague, who knows better than anyone that the struggle is likely to remain real.