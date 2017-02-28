Watch 17 minutes of Peebee's Mass Effect: Andromeda loyalty mission

IGN has posted a 17-minute Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay video featuring the opening segment of Peebee's loyalty mission. It's not clear exactly what's going on—the video has been edited for spoilers, which is very considerate but leaves a few gaps in the narrative—but it showcases character and environmental interactions, pathfinder profiles, and of course plenty of combat.

As far as I can tell, there's something on the planet that Peebee wants, and she's having a sulk because nobody's willing to take her down to get it. So she pulls a fast one on Ryder and the Krogan that strands them all on the surface, where they get wrapped up in tracking a strange power source (or something) and shooting at bad guys. Lots of bad guys. And it seems that someone else is interested in whatever it is Peebee's after, too.

I'm not sure how forgiving I'd be as the commanding officer of the Tempest if one of my officers pulled a stunt like this, but on the other hand I saved Kaidan rather than Ashley, so maybe the complexities of interpersonal relationships in a high-pressure work environment just aren't my bag. And I have a feeling that whatever it is Peebee's so anxious to get her hands on will eventually prove worth the effort.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is out on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe.