Watch 13 minutes of Mass Effect 3

Word emerges via VG247 that 13 minutes of footage have leaked from the unpolished beta demo of Mass Effect 3. The sketchy combat suggest's it's from some early code, but there's plenty of juicy but SPOILERY stoy bits. I even broke out the bold there, so if you're steering clear of all Mass Effect 3 story info then stop reading now.

If you're not sure whether the new footage below is worth watching and you'd allow me two words to tell you why, I'd use these: Krogan lady.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=LoBRhSo2kPE