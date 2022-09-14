It's almost impossible not to laugh when you see this guy snipe someone with a flute in Warzone

Audio player loading…

Everyone loves it when people control games with weird things. I've got a soft spot for instrument-based control schemes, and streamer DeanoBeano (opens in new tab) has delivered: Deano gets a sniper kill in Call of Duty: Warzone using a recorder, one of those plastic flutes people give kids as their first instrument. You've heard of a first person shooter, now here's a first person dooter.

In the clip (opens in new tab), Deano uses the recorder to jerkily zero in on an enemy as they spin, flip, bunny hop, and turn from cover to cover, playing tones to adjust his aim. Suddenly, his target breaks into a sprint. Deano moves the crosshair to lead them and then...

Doot! It's a kill!

It doesn't matter that I knew what was going to happen. This is a clip that (opens in new tab) made me laugh so hard I woke up my dog, who burst off the couch and started barking madly and would not stop for about five minutes. I'm sure he figured I was also barking at some enemy he could not see. Good dog.

How's it done? It's pretty simple. The notes he's playing are picked up using a mic, and a program translates those sounds into a keyboard input. It's the same kind of magic someone else used to play Elden Ring with a harp. (opens in new tab)

DeanoBeano streams over on Twitch (opens in new tab) and maintains a YouTube channel (opens in new tab). He's no stranger to playing with weird controllers. He's got clips of playing with the weird controller classics, like the Donkey Conga bongos (opens in new tab) and the Guitar Hero guitar (opens in new tab), as well as more exciting devices: Allow me to direct your attention to this man playing Jak and Daxter with a whole entire drumkit. (opens in new tab)