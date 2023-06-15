How to unlock the ISO 45 in Warzone 2

The ISO 45 is set to become one of the strongest SMGs in season four of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. If you're looking for a strong alternative to your Vaznev-9k, Lachmann Sub, or Fennec, this fast-firing SMG hits hard with its .45 rounds—and the good news is that it's free to everyone.

Season three may have gone out with a bang , but there's plenty of stuff in season four as well, including the new Vondel map, and a whole heap of changes to DMZ such as the wallet where you can squirrel away cash you extract with. With all that in mind, here's how to unlock the new ISO 45 submachine gun in Warzone 2 season four.

How to unlock the ISO 45

The ISO 45 is in sector D4 of the season four battle pass (Image credit: Activision)

You can get the new ISO 45 SMG through the season four battle pass, and like the Tempus Razorback assault rifle, it's free for all players. The gun itself is located in sector D4 as its final reward. Considering the battle pass starts in sector D1, that means you need around 15 tokens to finish that sector, the D2 sector next to it, and D4 itself to grab the ISO 45.

Of course, if you have CP points lying around from last season's battle pass, or you've purchased this battle pass anyway, you can spend them to unlock more tokens to speed up your progress. You could also purchase Blackcell—effectively the upgraded version of the battle pass—and skip right to it, but honestly, it's a lot of money for not an awful lot, especially when you can just play the game for free and farm up 15 tokens in no time.

It's worth noting that, as with any weapon, you can also extract with the ISO 45 from DMZ to get it, so be on the lookout for other players you can pilfer it from when you're looting backpacks, or as a potential reward from the new Bullfrog boss in Vondel.