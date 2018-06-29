Warner says Bethesda's Westworld allegations are 'as surprising as they are unsubstantiated'

Warner Bros has hit back at Bethesda's suggestion mobile game Westworld borrowed code from Fallout Shelter. As reported by Andy last week, Bethesda sued the publisher after alleging Westworld contains the same bugs as its own free-to-play simulation game.

Speaking to gamesindustry.biz, Warner says it has a "deep respect for intellectual property rights", and that Bethesda's claims Westworld used source code from Fallout Shelter are "as surprising as they are unsubstantiated."

As part of its lawsuit, Bethesda seeks damages for both breach of contract and copyright infringement. Likewise, it wants Westworld removed from the App Store and Google Play.

"Warner Bros. has been assured by the game developer, Behaviour Interactive, that Bethesda's allegations are untrue and that none of Bethesda's code was used in the Westworld game," gamesindustry.biz reports. "Moreover, contrary to Bethesda's baseless accusation, Warner Bros. at no time 'induced' Behaviour to use the Fallout Shelter code in Westworld."

We've reached out to Bethesda for comment, and will update as and when we hear back.