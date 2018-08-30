Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is free in the Humble Store Summer Sale

The Humble Store Summer Sale went live today, and that means two good things for one. One, there are a bunch of games on sale, individually and in various packages. And two, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is free until Saturday.

Space Marine is a third-person shooter developed by Relic and released back in 2011. And it was pretty good—we rated it among the best of the very many Warhammer games on PC—although not quite good enough to warrant a sequel before publisher THQ imploded. To get yours, just click here, hit the big green "get the game" button, and then follow the instructions. For the Emperor! Or, you know, because it's free. Whatever.

The Space Marine freebie is up for grabs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on September 1. There are plenty of other conventional (which is to say, "not free") deals as well, including publisher bundles and a whack of indie stuff too. The Humble Store Summer Sale runs until September 13.